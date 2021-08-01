CALGARY - A competitor in an Ironman triathlon west of Calgary has died after he was pulled from the water during the swim portion of the event.
Police say they received a report of a drowning at Harmony Lake in Rocky View County on Sunday morning.
They say a 47-year-old Ontario man was found by Ironman race volunteers in the water.
The volunteers pulled him out, began CPR, and called EMS, but police say he died at the scene.
The Florida-based Ironman Group says in an emailed statement that the man was participating in the Ironman 70.3 Calgary triathlon. The statement says swim safety personnel recognized the athlete was in distress and required immediate medical attention.
An Ironman 70.3 is also referred to as a half-Ironman because it is half the distance of a full Ironman.
"We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," the statement said.
"We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."
The statement says the organization will not be commenting further in order to protect the athlete's and the family's privacy.
RCMP say they have contacted the medical examiner, who will be assisting in determining the cause of death.
They say the man's family has been notified.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2021.