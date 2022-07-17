Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., grows to 1,706 hectares, remains "out of control"

A freight train travels past the remains of houses and businesses destroyed by the 2021 wildfire, in Lytton, B.C., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The acting chief of the Lytton First Nation says about 30 evacuees briefly returned home in an effort to salvage food they left behind in freezers when a wildfire broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton. CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck