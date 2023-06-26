Advocates urge B.C. leaders to halt planned evictions at Abbotsford, B.C., tent camp

B.C. Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon speaks during an event to celebrate the opening of a rental apartment building, in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Two organizations that speak on behalf of vulnerable B.C. residents have sent an open letter to Kahlon, urging him to halt imminent evictions at a tent encampment in the Fraser Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck