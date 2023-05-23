All evacuation orders lifted in northeastern B.C. as rain dampens wildfire threat

All evacuation orders related to wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have now been lifted or downgraded to evacuation alerts as heavy rain eases the fire danger. The Peace River Regional District has cancelled orders issued last week affecting properties threatened by the Stoddart Creek fire northeast of Fort St. John. Smoke is shown as the Stoddart Creek wildfire burns in British Columbia in this May 14, 2023, handout image taken from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**