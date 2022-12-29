Alberta man faces charges after one person dies, three others injured in stabbing

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP say a 45-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing at a home in southern Alberta that left one person dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NANTON, Alta. - RCMP say a 45-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing at a home in southern Alberta that left one person dead.

Mounties say officers responded to a report of a stabbing Tuesday at a home in Nanton, Alta., about 90 kilometres south of Calgary.

They say one of the victims, a 54-year-old Nanton resident, was dead when officers arrived.

Police say three other people and the suspect were sent to hospital with injuries.

Ryan Kelly Sutherland has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with release conditions, as well as three counts of aggravated assault.

RCMP say Sutherland was taken before a justice of the peace and has been remanded in custody, with his next court date set for Jan. 4 at Fort Macleod Provincial Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.

