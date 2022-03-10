SURREY, B.C. - A woman is in custody after an altercation resulting in a Surrey police officer being stabbed.
Surrey police and Surrey RCMP were called to a home Wednesday evening for reports of a woman screaming and throwing things inside.
Police say the suspect attempted to run from officers, prompting a brief foot chase.
Authorities say an officer was stabbed during the arrest and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was released Thursday and is recovering at home.
The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating and police say the suspect is in hospital being assessed.
Police say the woman had an outstanding arrest warrant for mischief from an unrelated matter.
