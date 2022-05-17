Hunter's wife testifies she warned husband not to drink and drive the night he died

Sarah Sansom poses for a portrait at her home in Nobleford, Alta., on Friday, May 29, 2020. Sarah's husband Jacob (Jake) Sansom and his uncle Morris Cardinal were found shot to death on a rural road in eastern Alberta in March 2020. Sarah Sansom, the wife of the hunter who was shot by two men on trial for his murder has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or fight the night he died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter