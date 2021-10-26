Appeal in Alberta triple murder delayed until Supreme Court weighs other case

Victims Terry Blanchette and his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette are shown in this photo from Blanchette's Facebook page. The Alberta Court of Appeal has agreed to hear a sentencing appeal from a man who was found guilty of killing a father and his two-year-old daughter as well as a senior but a hearing date has been delayed indefinitely. Derek Saretzky's lawyer, Balfour Der, asked the top court for permission to argue the constitutionality of his client being sentenced in 2017 to three consecutive life sentences, which means he is ineligible for parole until he has served 75 years in prison. Saretzky was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Hanne Meketech, 69, in September 2015 as well as the slayings of Terry Blanchette, who was 27, and his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Terry Blanchette