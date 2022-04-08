VICTORIA - In a story that moved April 7, The Canadian Press erroneously said three University of Victoria projects were part of a government announcement on mass timber. In fact, the mass timber demonstration program includes four new projects ranging from multi-family homes to mixed-use commercial and industrial buildings.
A correction to a story on a mass timber program in B.C.
A correction to a story on mass timber
