EDMONTON - Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an officer shot and killed a man while responding to an alleged hostage situation.
RCMP say they were called about a suspect who allegedly had a hostage in a rural area 10 kilometres west of Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nation, Alta., at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say they believed the man was armed, and while on scene, learned that he was a suspect in a suspicious death in Edmonton.
They say RCMP officers found the man and a "confrontation occurred" that led to an officer shooting at the suspect.
The man, who police say was from the Edmonton area, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2021.