Police say man dead after early morning shooting at Calgary restaurant

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Police in Calgary say a man is dead following reports of gunshots at a bar early Sunday. In a news release, police say they were called to the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar in the Radisson Heights neighbourhood at around 4:40 a.m. They say officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh