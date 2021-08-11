Two dead, three seriously injured after crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Alberta

MORLEY, ALBERTA - Police say two people are dead after a collision between a semi-truck and a five-tonne truck on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.
EMS spokesman Adam Loria says the collision took place around 11:20 a.m. today near Morley, Alta.
Loria says three people were transported by ambulances to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
RCMP Cpl. Susan Richter says the cause of the collision is unknown, although it is under investigation by police.
Traffic on the busy highway is expected to be affected for several hours.
Police say motorists travelling west are being rerouted through Morley Road to Highway 1A.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.