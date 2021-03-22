B.C. signs deal with City of Victoria to end homeless camps, bring people inside

A homeless encampment is shown on Pandora Avenue in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. The British Columbia government and the city of Victoria have signed an agreement that commits to ending current and future homeless encampments in local parks. David Eby, B.C.'s minister responsible for housing, says the memorandum of understanding reached with Victoria council formalizes the commitment to find indoor shelter for people living in parks and ravines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito