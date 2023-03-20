Five people dead, one in hospital after two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP say five people have died in a two-vehicle collision in northern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

HIGH PRAIRIE, Alta. - RCMP say five people have died in a two-vehicle collision in northern Alberta.

Officers in High Prairie, Faust and Red Earth Creek responded to a serious crash on Highway 750 around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Mounties say the initial investigation suggests a pickup truck was driving north in the southbound lanes and hit a minivan.

Both people in the truck, a 36-year-old man from Loon Lake and a 30-year-old woman from Slave Lake, were found dead at the scene.

Police say three of the four occupants of the minivan — a 65-year-old woman, 51-year-old woman and an 11-year old boy from Whitefish First Nation — were killed.

A five-year-boy, who is also from the First Nation, was airlifted to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2023.

