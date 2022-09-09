Trudeau, Horgan meet after Liberal cabinet retreat marked by Queen's death

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a black ribbon on his lapel as he arrives to deliver a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in Vancouver on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier John Horgan met over lunch in Vancouver on Friday, before Trudeau was set to travel back to Ottawa following a three-day cabinet retreat marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck