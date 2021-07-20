TSB investigating grass fire sparked by train in Calgary, other fires in B.C.

A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after sparks from a train ignited a grass fire in Calgary. The TSB is similarly investigating the possibility a freight train caused a wildfire in Lytton, B.C. that forced the evacuation of nearby residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck