SAYWARD, B.C. - The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators after a helicopter crash was reported near Sayward, B.C.
It says the Hughes 369D helicopter collided with terrain Wednesday morning in a remote area near the village on the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
The safety board provided no further details.
Second Lt. Vatsal Shah, a public affairs officer with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria, confirmed a helicopter and search and rescue personnel had been sent to the scene.
Shah would not say whether anyone was injured.
The Hughes 369D helicopter is used for light-duty work and is designed to carry four passengers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2022.