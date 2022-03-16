Eight more COVID-19 deaths reported, one more health facility outbreak in B.C.

VICTORIA - British Columbia is reporting another eight deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,953.
Hospitalization numbers continue to drop in the province, with 329 people in hospital Wednesday compared with 345 a day earlier while 51 people are in intensive care.
Surrey Memorial Hospital is reporting a new outbreak.
There are nine facilities with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, most of them in long-term care homes.
Nearly 91 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and up have had their second vaccine and 56.8 per cent of those have had a third dose.
Since December 2020, almost 11.5 million doses of vaccines have been administered in B.C.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.