Body found after shots fired in Surrey, B.C., homicide unit investigating

A body has been found in a parked vehicle in Surrey, B.C. A statement from Surrey RCMP says the body was discovered as officers were called to the Grandview Heights neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. Monday. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck