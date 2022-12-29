RCMP say 19-year-old woman dead after being hit by train in Banff, Alta.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP in Alberta say a 19-year-old female pedestrian died after she was hit by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Banff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

BANFF, Alta. - RCMP in Alberta say a 19-year-old female pedestrian died after she was hit by a Canadian Pacific Railway train.

Police say she was trespassing on the CP main line in the town of Banff on Thursday when she was hit.

They say investigators believe the young woman may not have heard the train approaching, as she was wearing in-ear headphones.

RCMP say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the rail line is now clear.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.

