Vancouver Island First Nation ready to search for unmarked graves at former school

Dried flowers rest inside a pair of child's running shoes at a memorial for the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, June 4, 2021. A Vancouver Island First Nation says it has taken the first steps toward locating possible unmarked graves at the former Alberni Indian Residential School site just outside Port Alberni, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang