B.C. NDP expects to table more than two dozen new bills in spring legislature sitting

B.C. Minister of Housing and government house leader Ravi Kahlon speaks during an announcement about the construction of new modular housing projects to house the homeless, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec.14, 2022. A refreshed housing plan, and health care, public safety, environment and cost-of-living initiatives will be the focus of the British Columbia New Democrat government's political agenda over the coming months, says house leader Ravi Kahlon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck