B.C. Supreme Court expands services to offer some sittings in Port Coquitlam

A lawyer wears a face mask and gloves to curb the spread of COVID-19 while waiting to enter B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Some services of the B.C. Supreme Court will be offered in the Port Coquitlam area as the Ministry of Attorney General recognizes the rapid growth of the Lower Mainland's northeast corner, known as the Tri-Cities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck