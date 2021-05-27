VANCOUVER - Police have named the victim of Vancouver's seventh homicide of 2021.
They say 59-year-old Richard Hooper was stabbed numerous times and died in hospital on Monday.
He was attacked in a home in east Vancouver on May 22.
Rajesh Narayan, who police say is known to the victim, was arrested nearby.
The 38-year-old is charged with second-degree murder.
Narayan remains in custody and documents show his next court appearance is scheduled for June 18.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.