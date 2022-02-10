Officer shoots, wounds person outside courthouse in central Alberta: RCMP

PONOKA, Alta. - RCMP say a man has critical injuries after he was shot by an officer outside a courthouse in central Alberta.
Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says police were called Thursday morning about an armed man seen approaching the Ponoka RCMP detachment, which is near the town's courthouse.
Mounties say there was a confrontation between the suspect and an officer, and the officer fired their gun.
The man was airlifted to hospital and the officer was not injured.
A courts' spokesperson couldn't say whether a lockdown at the courthouse, which was put in place after the shooting, had been lifted.
RCMP say investigators have closed off roads in the area but there is no danger to the public.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police-involved shootings, has been notified.
"The RCMP believes in processes that seek the facts and it’s important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent, and defendable," RCMP said in a release.
"Our thoughts are with those affected by this event."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.