Gymnastics coach from Lethbridge, Alta., faces additional sexual assault charges

Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2021. A Lethbridge gymnastics coach who was charged with sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl at his gym is facing additional charges involving three more girls. Jamie Ellacott, who is 33, was charged last month with sexual assault and sexual interference following an investigation by the Lethbridge Police Service violent crimes unit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter