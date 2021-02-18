SPCA seizes 40 animals 'in distress' from sled dog operation in B.C.

A dog that was seized from a property near Salmo, B.C., is shown at a kennel at a BC SPCA location in this recent handout photo. The SPCA has seized 40 dogs from a sled dog operation in the West Kootenays following a cruelty investigation. The organization says the animals were rescued Tuesday from a property outside Salmo, B.C.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC SPCA *MANDATORY CREDIT*