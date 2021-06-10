Tahltan Nation, B.C. government sign agreement for shared decision-making

President of the Tahltan Central Government, Chad Norman Day, surveys Tahltan territory by helicopter in this July 2019 handout photo. The Tahltan Nation and the British Columbia government have struck what officials say is a historic agreement for shared decision-making for the nation's territory in northwestern B.C., a hot spot for mineral exploration. Day says the deal shows they are "getting closer and closer to a true nation-to-nation relationship." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Tahltan Central Government