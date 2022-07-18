MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Alberta Emergency Alert says a tornado has touched down in the southeastern corner of the province.
It says on its website that the tornado caused damage to homes and vehicles around Highway 523, which is west of Medicine Hat, Alta.
Officials are warning people to be on the lookout for funnel clouds and take precautions.
Environment Canada has several severe thunderstorm watches and warnings in effect this afternoon for areas across southern Alberta.
It says the thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
The warnings include Cypress Hills Provincial Park, as well as the areas around Medicine Hat and Hanna, Alta.
