B.C. First Nation says it will protect land after arrests involving Coastal GasLink

The Wedzin kwa River, an important source of fresh water for the Unist'ot'en and Wet'suwet'en people, flows near Houston, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. RCMP say officers will be patrolling a forestry road in an area where two people were arrested among a group blockading a Coastal GasLink workers' camp near Houston, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito