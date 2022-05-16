Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Metis hunters in rural Alberta

Jacob Sansom (left) and his uncle Maurice Cardinal are shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page "Justice for Jake and Morris." A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing Sansom and Cardinal. The Metis hunters were found shot dead on a rural road near Glendon, northeast of Edmonton, in March 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Justice for Jake and Morris MANDATORY CREDIT