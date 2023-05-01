B.C. introduces exemptions for children, spouses living in 55-plus stratas

Residents who find themselves entangled in new property bylaws because their home has been changed to a 55-plus age restriction now have more protection. B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the change allows the updated Strata Property Act to keep promoting seniors' housing while allowing residents to stay in their homes "even if their family structure changes." Kahlon answers questions from members of the media, in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito