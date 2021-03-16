Father, son accused of killing Metis hunters ask Alberta court again for bail

Jake (Jacob) Sansom (left) and his uncle Morris (Maurice) Cardinal are shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page "Justice for Jake and Morris." An Alberta judge will rule Friday whether two men charged in their deaths will be granted bail. Roger Bilodeau and his son Anthony Bilodeau both face two counts of second-degree murder related to the killings nearly a year ago. They were initially denied bail last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Justice for Jake and Morris MANDATORY CREDIT