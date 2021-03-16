Father, son accused of killing Metis hunters ask Alberta court again for bail

Jake (Jacob) Sansom (left) and his uncle Morris (Maurice) Cardinal are shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page "Justice for Jake and Morris." An Alberta judge will rule Friday whether two men charged in their deaths will be granted bail. Roger Bilodeau and his son Anthony Bilodeau both face two counts of second-degree murder related to the killings nearly a year ago. They were initially denied bail last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Justice for Jake and Morris MANDATORY CREDIT

EDMONTON - An Alberta judge is to rule Friday on whether two men charged with killing two Metis hunters will be granted bail.

Roger Bilodeau and his son Anthony Bilodeau both face two counts of second-degree murder

Jake Sansom, 39, and his nephew Maurice Cardinal, 57, were shot to death on a rural road near Glendon, northeast of Edmonton, last March.

A trial is scheduled to begin May 25.

The accused men were denied bail last summer and applied for a bail review.

A second bail hearing was held today in Edmonton, but details cannot be revealed due to a publication ban.

