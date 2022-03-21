Calgary police say no prior connection between woman and accused killer

CALGARY - Police say a 26-year-old man charged in the stabbing death of a Calgary woman on Friday had no connection to her.
A police news release says Vanessa Ladouceur, who was 31, was killed in what appeared to be a random attack.
Police released her name after an autopsy was completed.
Michael John Adenyi, who is 26, has been charged with first-degree murder.
He did not appear in person for a court appearance Monday and his case was adjourned to March 30.
Police say the woman was found injured and unconscious, and died despite efforts of first responders.
"This type of senseless violence has no place in our community, and we know that this incident has impacted many Calgarians," Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit said in the release Monday.
"We offer our sincere condolences to the victim's friends and family."
The release said such violence is extremely rare for Calgary and officers worked around the clock to identify a suspect so people could feel safe.
Ladouceur's death is Calgary’s fourth homicide of the year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.