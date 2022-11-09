Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander

James Hanna poses in this undated handout photo. The sister of a bystander that was killed in late February by Edmonton police said that the shooting of her brother was the result of "gross negligence" by officers. James Hanna, a 59-year-old Métis man from Athabasca, Alta., was killed after a stray bullet struck him in his apartment in north-central Edmonton while police were shooting at a suspect in an armed robbery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Susan Bandola