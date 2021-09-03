B.C., Tahltan Nation step up wildlife patrols after 'contentious' hunting season

British Columbia Premier John Horgan, centre, and Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy, left, listen as Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen speaks during an announcement about child care, at a daycare in Coquitlam, B.C., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The province and the Tahltan Central Government say in a joint statement they're working together on wildlife stewardship and furthering their commitments to reconciliation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck