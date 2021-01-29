B.C. lottery president says cash limits at casinos no panacea to fight illegal money

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia in Vancouver on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The president of the British Columbia Lottery Corp. says restricting large cash buy-ins at casinos was not a panacea to fight money laundering despite government concerns and calls for tighter controls dating back to 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck