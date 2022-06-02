VANCOUVER - Three Grade 4 youngsters on a school outing are recovering from injuries after RCMP say they were hit by a car that veered onto the sidewalk at the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus.
A statement from the RCMP says it happened just after noon on Wednesday.
The children, believed to be nine or 10-years old, were walking near the UBC Botanical Gardens when they were hit.
Police say a single vehicle was involved and the driver stayed at the scene and was treated for minor injuries.
They say the driver is co-operating with the investigation and intoxication is not thought to be a factor.
The Mounties' criminal collision investigation team and accident reconstruction specialists have been assigned to the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.