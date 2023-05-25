Lululemon promises 2,600 new jobs after exemption from some immigration rules

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald, left, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Francois-Philippe Champagne, centre, and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser arrive for a news conference at the company's headquarters, in Vancouver, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The company has received a waiver from immigration rules restricting access to foreign workers as it expands its global headquarters, with plans to hire 2,600 additional workers over the next five years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck