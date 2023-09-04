Calgary E. coli outbreak connected to daycare sites sends dozens of kids to hospital

Alberta Health Services says up to 50 children have arrived at hospitals in connection with an E. coli outbreak that's been declared at six locations of a Calgary daycare operator. E. coli bacteria of the O157:H7 strain that produces a powerful toxin which can cause illness is seen in a 2006 handout colorized scanning electron microscope image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Janice Haney Carr, *MANDATORY CREDIT*