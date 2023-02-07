GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. - A former medical health officer in Alberta has been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference of a child.
Dr. Albert de Villiers, who appeared in court today via video from his home in Kelowna was chief medical officer of health in Alberta's north zone for 16 years before he became chief medical officer of health for B.C.'s Interior Health in 2020.
He was arrested in 2021.
During a judge-alone trial in January, an 11-year-old boy testified de Villiers showed him pornography and touched him several times at the doctor's home in Grande Prairie, Alta., between 2018 and 2020.
The boy, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, disclosed the allegations to his parents two years later.
Court of King's Bench Justice Shaina Leonard has ruled that de Villiers sexually assaulted the child as few as five times and as many as eight times.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.
Interior Health has said de Villiers was placed on general paid leave on June 9, 2021, then reassigned to administrative duties four months later.
“Given the leadership and public-facing role of the chief medical health officer, and the critical importance for the incumbent to comply with all respects of professional standards, it is Interior Health’s position that a person convicted of criminal charges of this nature is unable to fulfill the duties of the position,” the health authority said in an unsigned statement on Tuesday.
“Due to privacy laws, and the fact that the matter involving Dr. de Villiers continues to be before the courts, we are not able to provide further comment.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.
— By Angela Amato in Edmonton.
