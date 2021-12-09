Environment Canada warns of heavy rain, snow this weekend in B.C.

VICTORIA - The B.C. government is warning of "severe winter weather" involving significant snowfall, avalanche risks and heavy water flow in many parts of the province this weekend.
The government says in an advisory that heavy rain on the coast, snow in parts of the Interior and mountain passes, and high winds across much of the province may pose further challenges from Friday through Sunday in areas recovering from November’s storms.
Of particular concern is Highway 3, which remains closed to non-essential travel but is the main link between the Lower Mainland and the Interior while repairs continue on other supply chain links destroyed by flooding.
The government is urging commercial and essential vehicle drivers to be prepared and watch for weather alerts from Environment Canada.
It warns storm conditions are expected to strike a section of Highway 3 near Manning Park between Hope and Princeton.
"Significant snowfall and reduced visibility are expected as well as potential avalanche activity and increased water flow in areas already affected by recent flooding," it says.
The warning comes as Environment Canada also issued special weather statements for much of southern B.C. and interior sections of the central and northern coast.
A moist Pacific frontal system will arrive over the coast Friday, bringing 30 to 60 millimetres of rain to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, it says. Higher rainfall is possible around the North Shore mountains and Howe Sound.
Whistler and high elevation mountain passes, especially Highways 3, 5 and the Sea-to-Sky, can expect heavy snow, it adds. Strong winds will accompany the system, gusting between 60 and 80 kilometres per hour Friday and Saturday along the Strait of Georgia.
The Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass should see periods of heavy snow continue through Saturday, it says.
"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."
The same system will bring heavy snow inland from the north and central coasts, with 10 to 20 cm forecast for Terrace, Kitimat and Bella Coola and up to 30 cm in Stewart.
The heavy snow will change to rain or rain mixed with snow in the afternoon then to scattered flurries in the evening in most areas, it says.
The special weather statements warn of strong winds and rain on eastern Vancouver Island.
It also predicts between 15 and 25 cm of snow for parts of the Interior, with heavy wind creating challenging conditions on roadways.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.