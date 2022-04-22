SPRINGBANK, Alta. - One person has died and a second has been critically injured in a plane crash just outside the Springbank Airport near Calgary.

Calgary EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says paramedics responded to a report that a light aircraft had crashed north of Highway 1 near the airfield this afternoon.

He says paramedics found a man — one of two people in the aircraft — dead.

Brideaux says a woman, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mounties say officers have arrived at the scene, but no further details are immediately available.

Police say traffic on Highway 1 does not appear to be affected, but drivers should use caution in the area.

