SPRINGBANK, Alta. - One person has died and a second has been critically injured in a plane crash just outside the Springbank Airport near Calgary.
Calgary EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says paramedics responded to a report that a light aircraft had crashed north of Highway 1 near the airfield this afternoon.
He says paramedics found a man — one of two people in the aircraft — dead.
Brideaux says a woman, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mounties say officers have arrived at the scene, but no further details are immediately available.
Police say traffic on Highway 1 does not appear to be affected, but drivers should use caution in the area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.