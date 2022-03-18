B.C. wildfire service to increase prevention work from backyards to forests: official

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.The director of provincial operations for British Columbia's wildfire service says B.C. needs a "holistic," large-scale program to reduce fire risk, starting from backyards, then to surrounding communities and extending to forested lands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck