Innovative program helps B.C. patients with overdose-related brain injuries

A program that is the first of its kind in Canada aims to help British Columbians living with mild to moderate overdose-related brain injuries. The Cognitive Assessment and Rehabilitation for Substance Use program provides specialized supports for people who use substances including opioids and alcohol. A used naloxone kit is seen on the sidewalk as paramedics respond to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver on June 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward