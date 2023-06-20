B.C. launches $20M flood mitigation fund for the Fraser Valley

One of the three Royal Canadian Air Force helicopters surveys the Fraser Valley after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, near Abbotsford, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The British Columbia government says a new $20-million flood mitigation program for the Fraser Valley will help support farmers and food resiliency in prime agricultural areas that were inundated by floodwaters in November 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jennifer Gauthier, POOL