RCMP use forensic genealogy to connect human remains to Alberta woman

RCMP are looking for information from people who may have seen Kassandra Jorquera in January 2021. RCMP used forensic genealogy to determine the Red Deer woman's remains were located in Saskatchewan in February 2021. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck