Turbulent creek in Kelowna, B.C., forces pause in the search for a woman and her dog

Chelsea Cardno, 31, is shown in this undated handout photo. The missing woman was last seen leaving her home in Kelowna, B.C. to walk her German Shepherd “JJ” near the Mission Greenway. Safety concerns have forced a pause in the search for a Kelowna, B.C., woman who might have been swept away in the raging waters of Mission Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*