CALGARY - A sentencing hearing is to be held in September for a Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter.
Ivy Wick was injured on Sept. 27, 2017, and died in hospital of head and brain injuries eight days later.
An autopsy revealed she suffered blunt-force trauma, which prompted homicide investigators to take over the case.
Justin Bennett was charged a year later following a confession to undercover police officers.
He said he had become angry after being interrupted by the child, smashed her in the head, threw her against a wall and then tripped her.
Bennett is to be back in court Sept. 29.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2021.