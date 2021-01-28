Vancouver Coastal Health warns of rising COVID-19 cases in Whistler, B.C.

A physical distancing sign is pictured in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Vancouver Coastal Health is urging residents and visitors to Whistler, B.C., to do what they can to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 amid a rise in cases. The health authority says that 288 cases have been recorded in the resort community between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward